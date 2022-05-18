Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 965,500 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the April 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 581,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 14.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,943,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,030 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,604,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,032,000 after buying an additional 408,615 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,603,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,187,000 after buying an additional 614,171 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,996,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,065,000 after buying an additional 28,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,777,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,274,000 after buying an additional 219,465 shares during the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on AHH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

Armada Hoffler Properties stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.17. 454,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,535. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 9.35, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Armada Hoffler Properties has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $15.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.42.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 5.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 283.33%.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

