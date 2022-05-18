Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 722,900 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the April 15th total of 955,200 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 459,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.11.

In related news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 1,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $129,825.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,053 shares in the company, valued at $4,284,990.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2,013.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter valued at $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

AWI traded down $2.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.43. The stock had a trading volume of 17,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,160. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.18. Armstrong World Industries has a one year low of $79.64 and a one year high of $118.14.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $282.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.61 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 16.90%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is presently 22.89%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

