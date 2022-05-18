Arqma (ARQ) Hits Market Capitalization of $191,588.65

Arqma (ARQ) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Arqma has a market capitalization of $191,588.65 and approximately $140.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Arqma has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for $0.0146 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,163.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,972.31 or 0.06762923 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.08 or 0.00233451 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00016959 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.72 or 0.00667688 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $158.99 or 0.00545158 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00069701 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004244 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 19,176,331 coins and its circulating supply is 13,131,788 coins. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

