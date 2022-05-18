Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) rose 4.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.08 and last traded at $19.07. Approximately 13,240 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 242,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.26.

AORT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Artivion from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Artivion in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artivion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Artivion from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 5.71.

Artivion ( NYSE:AORT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.15. Artivion had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a positive return on equity of 3.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that Artivion, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Artivion Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

