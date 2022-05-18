Ascendis Pharma A/S Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.99) Per Share (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.99) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($2.31). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.92) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($7.96) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($5.29) EPS.

ASND has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $166.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.58.

NASDAQ:ASND opened at $88.97 on Monday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $61.58 and a twelve month high of $178.71. The company has a quick ratio of 10.79, a current ratio of 11.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.76. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 0.86.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.25) by $0.04. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a negative net margin of 3,281.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.41) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3,024.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,754,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,302 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,784,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,240,829,000 after buying an additional 1,355,453 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,665,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,552,000 after purchasing an additional 594,855 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.5% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,387,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,177,557,000 after purchasing an additional 581,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $37,123,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

