Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings. Aspen Group posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 225%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.37) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aspen Group.

Get Aspen Group alerts:

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.91 million. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 20.30% and a negative net margin of 12.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on ASPU. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Aspen Group from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Aspen Group from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.93.

ASPU stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.95. The stock had a trading volume of 112 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,357. Aspen Group has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $7.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.06.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPU. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Aspen Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Group during the 4th quarter worth $464,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Group during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aspen Group by 20.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 43,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Group (Get Rating)

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, and education.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Group (ASPU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.