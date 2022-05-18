Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Assure (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Assure had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

IONM stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.98. The stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,931. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 10.22 and a quick ratio of 10.22. The firm has a market cap of $38.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.44. Assure has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $11.35.

IONM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Assure in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Assure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. It delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures.

