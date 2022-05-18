Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $40.89

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.89 and last traded at $40.94, with a volume of 97360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.61.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Atlas Copco from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Pareto Securities raised Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 166.25 to SEK 158.75 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 155 to SEK 140 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlas Copco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.30.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average of $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $52.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

