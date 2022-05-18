Atlas Protocol (ATP) One Day Volume Hits $229,564.00

Atlas Protocol (ATP) traded up 17.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. Atlas Protocol has a market cap of $330,240.66 and approximately $229,564.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atlas Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded down 10% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Atlas Protocol alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003401 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,751.9% against the dollar and now trades at $143.62 or 0.00488988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.32 or 0.00525400 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00034508 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,435.01 or 1.68308160 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io . The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Atlas Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlas Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atlas Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atlas Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atlas Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.