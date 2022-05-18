ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Trading 2.8% Higher

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.61 and last traded at $2.53. 605 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 491,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ATRenew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.14.

ATRenew ( NYSE:RERE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.41. On average, equities analysts predict that ATRenew Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of ATRenew by 54.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 508,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 179,929 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ATRenew by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 685,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 185,409 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of ATRenew by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 60,100 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in ATRenew in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,967,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in ATRenew in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $322,000. 18.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATRenew Company Profile (NYSE:RERE)

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

