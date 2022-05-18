Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Shares Gap Up to $17.05

Shares of Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.05, but opened at $17.52. Aura Biosciences shares last traded at $17.58, with a volume of 3 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aura Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aura Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

Get Aura Biosciences alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.02.

Aura Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AURA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.14. As a group, analysts forecast that Aura Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AURA. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

Aura Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:AURA)

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.