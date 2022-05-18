Aurcana Silver (CVE:AUN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.08

Aurcana Silver Co. (CVE:AUN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 1478588 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
The stock has a market cap of C$21.50 million and a P/E ratio of -17.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.34.
Aurcana Silver Company Profile (CVE:AUN)
