Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th.

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$19.78 million during the quarter.

