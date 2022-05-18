Auto Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.94 Million (AUTO)

Auto (AUTO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. One Auto coin can currently be purchased for $168.64 or 0.00578255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Auto has a market capitalization of $8.94 million and $3.16 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Auto has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,179.37 or 1.00053952 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003438 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003429 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002238 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Auto Coin Profile

Auto (CRYPTO:AUTO) is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Buying and Selling Auto

