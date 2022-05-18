Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) Short Interest Update

Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the April 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Autoneum stock opened at $165.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.87 and a 200 day moving average of $165.87. Autoneum has a fifty-two week low of $165.87 and a fifty-two week high of $165.87.

Autoneum Holding AG develops and manufactures acoustic and thermal management solutions for the automotive market. It offers multifunctional and lightweight components and systems for noise and heat protection. The company provides engine and e-motor encapsulations, frunks, outer dashes, hoodliners, engine top covers, engine and body-mounted absorbers, and outer trunk floor insulators; and underbody products, including under floor and under engine shields, wheelhouse outer liners, outer tunnel and floor insulators, battery electromagnetic shields, under battery shields, and heatshields, as well as battery and spare wheel pans.

