Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) Short Interest Update

Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the April 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of Autoneum stock opened at $165.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.87 and a 200 day moving average of $165.87. Autoneum has a fifty-two week low of $165.87 and a fifty-two week high of $165.87.
About Autoneum (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Autoneum (ATNNF)
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Target Follows Walmart Lower In A Downward Spiral Of Inflation
- Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) Moves Back From The Brink
- The Weber, Inc Growth Story Goes Up In Smoke
Receive News & Ratings for Autoneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoneum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.