Autoscope Technologies Co. (AATC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 20th

Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 13th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, May 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

NASDAQ:AATC opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 13.77 and a quick ratio of 12.18. Autoscope Technologies has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $9.36. The company has a market cap of $32.01 million, a PE ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day moving average of $6.59.

Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.20 million for the quarter. Autoscope Technologies had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 11.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Autoscope Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $482,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoscope Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoscope Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $145,000. 18.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoscope Technologies Corporation develops and markets video and radar processing products for use in intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection applications in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and North America. It operates in two segments, Intersection and Highway.

