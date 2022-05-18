AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The information services provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 36.27% and a negative net margin of 7.89%.
Shares of NASDAQ AUTO traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.64. 22,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,880. AutoWeb has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $4.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.08.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on AUTO shares. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of AutoWeb from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research cut shares of AutoWeb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoWeb in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
AutoWeb Company Profile (Get Rating)
AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.
