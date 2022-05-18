Avalanche Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.23 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Avalanche has a total market cap of $8.23 billion and approximately $641.77 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $30.56 or 0.00104903 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000645 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00020765 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.56 or 0.00321132 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00026951 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00008128 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 395,891,290 coins and its circulating supply is 269,113,457 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Buying and Selling Avalanche

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.