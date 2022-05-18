Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Sold by MYDA Advisors LLC

MYDA Advisors LLC lessened its position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at about $429,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 39.4% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Barton Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 288,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,184,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalara alerts:

In related news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total transaction of $108,762.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,859,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 586,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,490,088.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,280 shares of company stock valued at $6,038,930. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AVLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Avalara from $216.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Avalara from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avalara presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.81.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.07. 4,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,516,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Avalara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.59 and a 12 month high of $191.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.70 and a 200-day moving average of $112.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.93 and a beta of 0.94.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $204.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.07 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avalara (Get Rating)

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.