Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $14.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Avidity Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new class of oligonucleotide-based therapies called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates(TM). The company’s AOC platform design, engineer and develop therapeutics which combine the tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies. Its lead product candidate consist AOC 1001, is designed to treat myotonic dystrophy type 1,and other muscle programs are focused on the treatment of muscle atrophy, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy and Pompe disease. Avidity Biosciences Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Shares of NASDAQ:RNA opened at $14.94 on Friday. Avidity Biosciences has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $29.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.36.

Avidity Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.09. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,525.48% and a negative return on equity of 36.26%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 1,747.0% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,984,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,750,000 after buying an additional 3,769,152 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 411.6% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,167,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,032,000 after buying an additional 1,743,775 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,770,000. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 20.0% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,795,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,101,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 31.2% in the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,759,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,967,000 after buying an additional 655,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

