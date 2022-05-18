Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Trading 7.5% Higher

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) shares traded up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.25 and last traded at $30.00. 8,077 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 943,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.90.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.58.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.37 and a 200 day moving average of $33.86.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 33.3% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 28.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 324.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. 48.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.