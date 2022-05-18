Bailard Inc. Acquires 81 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,738,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,667,000 after purchasing an additional 306,394 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,401,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,432,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,189,000 after buying an additional 149,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of DEO stock opened at $192.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.08. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $175.46 and a 1 year high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

DEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.47) to GBX 4,700 ($57.94) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,923.17.

About Diageo (Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.