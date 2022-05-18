Bailard Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Bailard Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Knowles were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Knowles by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,039,867 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,148,000 after buying an additional 2,507,151 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Knowles by 48,203.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,980,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,329 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 294.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,146,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after buying an additional 855,877 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Knowles by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,623 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,963,000 after acquiring an additional 287,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Knowles by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 346,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 227,868 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 63,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $1,217,238.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,308.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ye Jane Li sold 13,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $293,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,153 shares of company stock valued at $3,142,000. 3.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Knowles stock opened at $19.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.68. Knowles Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.28. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.36.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 17.96%. The business had revenue of $201.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Knowles Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a report on Friday, April 29th. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Knowles from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

