Bailard Inc. Has $378,000 Stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. owned about 0.06% of Genco Shipping & Trading worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 20.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on GNK. TheStreet raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $21.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.43. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a one year low of $13.21 and a one year high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $918.62 million, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.85.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 37.21%. The firm had revenue of $146.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.48%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.89%.

In related news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 1,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $26,536.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,292 shares of company stock worth $1,696,480. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

