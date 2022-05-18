Bailard Inc. Invests $367,000 in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GMS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in GMS by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,966,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,146,000 after purchasing an additional 107,589 shares in the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC grew its stake in GMS by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 5,292,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,790,000 after buying an additional 328,060 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in GMS by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,316,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,481,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in GMS by 27.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after purchasing an additional 338,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GMS by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,214,000 after purchasing an additional 19,902 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.09 per share, for a total transaction of $4,839,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 217,049 shares of company stock valued at $10,608,665 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GMS. Loop Capital initiated coverage on GMS in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on GMS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.88.

NYSE:GMS opened at $48.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.87. GMS Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.03 and a 12-month high of $61.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.03. GMS had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 31.14%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

