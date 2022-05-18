Bailard Inc. Makes New $272,000 Investment in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 199.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 22,860 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in United Community Banks by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,383,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,711,000 after acquiring an additional 21,138 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in United Community Banks by 2,122.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 28,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Community Banks by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UCBI. StockNews.com raised shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $175,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,504,414.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI opened at $30.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.07. United Community Banks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.62 and a twelve month high of $39.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.01 and a 200 day moving average of $35.06.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.05). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 32.10%. The business had revenue of $202.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

United Community Banks Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.