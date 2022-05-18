Bailard Inc. Makes New Investment in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FINX. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 7,194.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 371.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

FINX stock opened at $24.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.72. Global X FinTech ETF has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $53.07.

