Bailard Inc. Purchases 404 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Bailard Inc. boosted its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,376,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,296,000 after buying an additional 1,011,975 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,124,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,136,000 after acquiring an additional 540,360 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 7.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,505,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,841,000 after acquiring an additional 370,081 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $18,980,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in CMS Energy by 20.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,472,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,925,000 after buying an additional 250,920 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $69,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,677.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $430,972.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS stock opened at $69.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.20. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.92 and a fifty-two week high of $73.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 39.48%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays cut CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Argus lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

