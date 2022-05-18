Bailard Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its holdings in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Carriage Services were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Carriage Services by 226.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Carriage Services by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $26,031.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 1,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $61,443.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,322 shares of company stock valued at $119,998 in the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CSV opened at $40.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.21. Carriage Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.10 and a twelve month high of $66.33. The company has a market capitalization of $605.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.13.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 9.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 20.93%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSV. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.40.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

