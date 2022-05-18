Bailard Inc. Takes Position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 146.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,358,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,069,000 after acquiring an additional 806,055 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 578,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,890,000 after purchasing an additional 37,581 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 15,403.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 451,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 448,709 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 142,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,739,000 after purchasing an additional 12,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 141,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,294,000 after buying an additional 53,629 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IGV opened at $277.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $317.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.27. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a one year low of $123.69 and a one year high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

