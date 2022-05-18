Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.50

Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.50 and last traded at $14.56, with a volume of 9291 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.93 million, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.68.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 62.89%. The firm had revenue of $46.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.84 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.96%.

In other Bain Capital Specialty Finance news, Director Thomas A. Hough bought 6,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $99,975.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clare Stack Richer bought 3,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,662 shares of company stock worth $170,590 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 49.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile (NYSE:BCSF)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

