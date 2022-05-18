BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) and Park National (NYSE:PRK) Critical Comparison

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating) and Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BANCO DO BRASIL/S and Park National’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BANCO DO BRASIL/S $24.14 billion N/A $3.65 billion $1.44 5.08 Park National $475.80 million 4.08 $153.95 million $9.15 13.05

BANCO DO BRASIL/S has higher revenue and earnings than Park National. BANCO DO BRASIL/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Park National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

BANCO DO BRASIL/S pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Park National pays an annual dividend of $4.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. BANCO DO BRASIL/S pays out 9.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Park National pays out 45.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Park National has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Park National is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Park National has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BANCO DO BRASIL/S and Park National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BANCO DO BRASIL/S 16.28% 14.99% 1.14% Park National 31.96% 13.66% 1.51%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.9% of Park National shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Park National shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BANCO DO BRASIL/S and Park National, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BANCO DO BRASIL/S 0 0 1 0 3.00 Park National 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Park National beats BANCO DO BRASIL/S on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banco do Brasil S.A. provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population. Its Investments segment engages in the intermediation and distribution of debts in the primary and secondary markets; equity investment activities; and rendering of financial services. The company's Fund Management segment is involved in the purchase, sale, and custody of securities, as well as the management of portfolios, and investment funds and clubs. Its Insurance, Pension and Capitalization segment provides life, property, and automobile insurance products, as well as private pension and capitalization plans. The company's Payment Methods segment is involved in the funding, transmission, processing, and settlement of transactions through electronic means. Its Other segment engages in the provision of credit recovery and consortium administration services; development, manufacturing, leasing, and integration of digital electronic systems and equipment, peripherals, programs, inputs, and computing supplies; intermediation of air tickets; and lodging and organization of events. Banco do Brasil S.A. was founded in 1808 and is headquartered in Brasa­lia, Brazil.

Park National Company Profile (Get Rating)

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers. It also provides commercial loans, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventory and accounts receivable, acquisition financing, and commercial leasing, as well as for consumer finance companies; commercial real estate loans comprising mortgage loans to developers and owners of commercial real estate; consumer loans, such as automobile loans and leases; consumer finance services; home equity lines of credit; and residential real estate and construction loans, as well as installment loans and commercial loans. In addition, the company offers aircraft financing and asset management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 96 financial service offices and a network of 116 automated teller machines in 26 Ohio counties, 1 Kentucky county, 3 North Carolina counties, and 4 South Carolina counties. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Newark, Ohio.

