Banco Santander (LON:BNC) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $252.06

Banco Santander, S.A. (LON:BNC – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 252.06 ($3.11) and traded as low as GBX 228.15 ($2.81). Banco Santander shares last traded at GBX 234.50 ($2.89), with a volume of 254,249 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £40.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 251.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 255.17.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous dividend of $0.05. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.18%.

In related news, insider Ramiro Mato García Ansorena purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.43) per share, with a total value of £278,000 ($342,702.17).

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

