Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 148.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,470,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,477,871 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $349,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 629.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.70.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded down $26.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.94. 403,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,048,814. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,404.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

