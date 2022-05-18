Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,017,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 848,079 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 2.19% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $213,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BEP. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter worth $940,000. Guardian Capital LP boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,151,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,312,000 after buying an additional 67,179 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter worth $2,789,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,159,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,876,000 after buying an additional 442,080 shares during the period. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 45,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 17,741 shares during the period. 55.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. National Bank Financial raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.73. The stock had a trading volume of 13,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.22. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $30.93 and a 52 week high of $41.95.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -206.45%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

