Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 824,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 104,976 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.37% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $250,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,918,516,000 after purchasing an additional 386,592 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,406,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,384,551,000 after purchasing an additional 109,712 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $926,585,000 after buying an additional 75,068 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,713,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,936,000 after buying an additional 83,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,126,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $647,006,000 after buying an additional 321,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APD traded down $5.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $234.21. 13,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,637. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.86.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

