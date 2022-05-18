Bank of Montreal Can Has $231.95 Million Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,193,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 915,652 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.78% of PG&E worth $231,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of PG&E by 123.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 160,989,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,545,495,000 after buying an additional 89,015,156 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of PG&E by 2,635.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 15,836,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,261,000 after buying an additional 15,258,039 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PG&E by 201.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,308,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,990,000 after buying an additional 3,545,031 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PG&E by 141.4% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 4,438,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,611,000 after buying an additional 2,600,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of PG&E by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,645,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,538,000 after buying an additional 2,277,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PCG traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.92. 307,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,272,076. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.03. The stock has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.74, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.18. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $13.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $722,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 377,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,032,823.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

About PG&E (Get Rating)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

