Bank of Montreal Can Has $379.24 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 361.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,042,798 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 816,650 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.29% of Intuitive Surgical worth $379,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 585.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 48 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ISRG. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.70.

NASDAQ ISRG traded down $7.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,308. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.73. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.60 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.26.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

