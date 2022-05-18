Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 94.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,749,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,337,448 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.63% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $318,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,272,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,423,682,000 after acquiring an additional 970,944 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,347,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $849,596,000 after buying an additional 799,555 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,258,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $610,060,000 after buying an additional 207,228 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,908,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $569,441,000 after buying an additional 359,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,299,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,822,000 after buying an additional 66,557 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,428,783. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $92.88 and a twelve month high of $116.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.44 and a 200 day moving average of $107.22.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.