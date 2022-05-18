Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 9,568,020 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 1,623.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,157,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,568,020 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.52% of Palantir Technologies worth $189,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. JSF Financial LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 12,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 27,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 84,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $501,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,939,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,669,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $2,068,956.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 347,256 shares of company stock valued at $3,900,073. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PLTR traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.96. The company had a trading volume of 921,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,754,904. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of -33.44 and a beta of 4.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.21. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $29.29.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $446.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.51 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.25% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

