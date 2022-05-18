Bank of Montreal Can Sells 48,804 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 718,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,804 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.06% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $174,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,411,000 after acquiring an additional 58,424 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI stock traded down $6.87 on Wednesday, hitting $197.31. The stock had a trading volume of 57,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,105,740. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $192.12 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $217.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.91.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.