Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Barrett Business Services has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years. Barrett Business Services has a dividend payout ratio of 18.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Barrett Business Services to earn $6.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $74.09 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.05. The stock has a market cap of $542.34 million, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.46. Barrett Business Services has a one year low of $57.76 and a one year high of $86.82.

Barrett Business Services ( NASDAQ:BBSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.68. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 4.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

BBSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $85.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Barrett Business Services by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 564,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,735,000 after purchasing an additional 27,181 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 253,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 20.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,118,000 after purchasing an additional 33,234 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 17,343 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

