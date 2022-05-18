Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,350,000 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the April 15th total of 17,890,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of GOLD traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $19.75. 20,684,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,741,865. The firm has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of $17.27 and a 12 month high of $26.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.17.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.87%. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,160 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOLD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James set a $31.00 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.11 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.92.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

