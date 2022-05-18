Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.80-4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.64. Bath & Body Works also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.80-$4.15 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen raised Bath & Body Works from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $69.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $81.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.89.

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock traded down $4.06 on Wednesday, hitting $42.94. The stock had a trading volume of 9,972,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,715,708. Bath & Body Works has a 52-week low of $42.46 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.23.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 115.32% and a net margin of 14.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

