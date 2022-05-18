Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60-0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.67. Bath & Body Works also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.80-$4.15 EPS.

BBWI traded down $4.06 on Wednesday, hitting $42.94. 9,972,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,715,708. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.28 and its 200 day moving average is $59.23. Bath & Body Works has a fifty-two week low of $42.46 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.56.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.32%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BBWI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $69.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $81.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.89.

In other news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

