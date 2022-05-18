BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in BCE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Country Trust Bank increased its position in BCE by 258.7% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in BCE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its position in BCE by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. 44.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BCE shares. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Desjardins upped their price objective on BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.
BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.85%. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.81%.
BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.
