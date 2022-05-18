Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Short Interest Update

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the April 15th total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

BCEKF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.80. The stock had a trading volume of 24,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,408. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97. Bear Creek Mining has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $1.67.

Several brokerages have commented on BCEKF. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Bear Creek Mining from C$5.70 to C$5.10 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bear Creek Mining from C$3.20 to C$2.70 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani property that consists of twelve mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,000 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

