Beazley (LON:BEZ) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Beazley (LON:BEZ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 575 ($7.09) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.89% from the company’s current price.

BEZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 541 ($6.67) price target on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, May 6th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Beazley from GBX 610 ($7.52) to GBX 630 ($7.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Beazley from GBX 650 ($8.01) to GBX 670 ($8.26) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 518.88 ($6.40).

Shares of LON BEZ opened at GBX 479.60 ($5.91) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75. Beazley has a 12-month low of GBX 291.50 ($3.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 516.20 ($6.36). The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 419.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 436.99.

In related news, insider Sally Lake sold 4,841 shares of Beazley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 414 ($5.10), for a total transaction of £20,041.74 ($24,706.29). Also, insider Raj Agrawal acquired 429 shares of Beazley stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 440 ($5.42) per share, with a total value of £1,887.60 ($2,326.92).

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

