Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $15,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 9,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 959,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $241,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 418,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $105,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BDX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.63.

In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at $974,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDX opened at $256.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $260.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.56. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $235.13 and a 12-month high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.89%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

