Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $275.63.

NYSE BDX opened at $256.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $260.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.56. Becton, Dickinson and has a one year low of $235.13 and a one year high of $280.62. The company has a market capitalization of $73.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.89%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

